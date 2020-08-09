Camilo Sesto will have his own museum in his hometown, in Spain

Some 800 objects by the Spanish singer Camilo Sesto, who died in 2019, will be exhibited in the museum dedicated to the artist that the City Council of Alcoy, his hometown, in Alicante (eastern Spain), plans to open on the horizon in 2021.

The city council has signed the agreement by which he will have most of the singer’s material legacy after the negotiation with the executor of the most international artist from Alcoy and his own son, Camilo Blanes Ornela.

The parties have agreed that these properties remain in the city where they were born, as explained by the mayor of Alcoy, Antonio Francés, at a press conference.

Among the pieces stand out personal objects, awards, recognitions, music files and clothing.

The artist’s remains were veiled at the headquarters of the Spanish Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE), in Madrid. (Photo / AFP)

Alcoy intends that the museum dedicated to Camilo Sesto be a space for memories and for the projection of his figure, and that it is capable of receiving the thousands of followers from all over the world who pay tribute to the singer every day.

The mayor of Alcoy has highlighted the generosity of Camilo Jr., which will even allow more pieces to be added that could come out.

In addition, he has indicated that the project to build a mausoleum in the Alcoy cemetery to the artist is getting closer and closer while, for the moment, his remains rest with those of his parents, in said cemetery.

The musician and composer Camilo Sesto died on September 8, 2019 in Madrid at the age of 72 due to a kidney complication.