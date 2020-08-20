Camila raises her ‘white flag’ amid the chaos and is excited about the idea of ​​filming with Los Angeles Azules

It has been in Los Angeles and united through technology, the way in which this meeting between the members of the duo Camila and the Los Angeles Times in Spanish has taken place. What would be before a meeting in any hotel in Hollywood or Beverly Hills to share an interview, the new reality now put us in front of the computer screen and in the privacy of our homes to talk about the present, past and future despite be all located in the same city.

The pandemic is precisely the cause that things are happening in this way, at a distance to keep us all safe and not open the door to a possible contagion of COVID-19 that keeps humanity at bay and that continues to add cases in the state of California.

After the release of her single “Luz”, Camila, the duo made up of Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado, returns with another musical proposal, which as one of her followers said on the YouTube social network when enjoying her new single “ White flag ”, they“ know when to put the right music, at the right time and in the right circumstances ”.

“White flag” comes just after the countless protests that were generated throughout the nation due to the police violence in which George Floyd died (May 25, 2020) with which feelings were aroused and generated anti-racist movements and protests for the demand for equality among people of color. In “White Flag”, despite the fact that the story of the subject speaks of a couple who do everything to avoid the breakdown of their relationship in a peaceful way, the feelings lead their followers to relate it to the enormous desire to find a way May it lead them to peace amid the chaos that people have had to experience in recent months since the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences emerged.

In this sense, another fan who calls himself Carlos_Music0 commented that precisely “this is the song that represents the feelings of all the people who are affected by this terrible world situation. Incredible your lyrics Camila. I love them”.

On the other hand, Elías Santiago wrote in the chat from Argentina that “thanks to you (Camila) I was able to get out of panic attacks and moments of sadness, he sang his songs and freed me from all the past. Thank you very much, I have been a loyal fan for a long time… ”, Santiago published in support of this Mexican band that today is celebrating its 15 years of history, in whose beginnings it had the vocal participation of Samuel“ Samo ”Parra, but after His departure from the band in 2013, Pablo and Mario continued as a duo with the Camila project.

These words that they leave in the chat, Pablo says that they take them with “gratitude, because they are messages that motivate us, that make us feel that what we do has an impact on people and that perhaps what we are living and expressing in songs it is something that many people are experiencing ”.

Camila connects with her fans with a topic that carries a message that comes at the right time. (Sony)

“White flag” that was recently launched on August 13 had the participation of Mónica Vélez in the composition and Ettore Grenci as co-producer of the song with Domm, who in the midst of the pandemic worked on this song despite difficult moments and survival that we all have to live.

However, beyond music, Mario pointed out that from everything that is affecting us, he brings out something positive and it is having had more time to share with his two children, Anja, 6 years old and Enya, 4 years old ( which means fire), although in the particular case of their band, both Mario and Pablo are used to isolating themselves between productions they launch because they say they have that freedom to do so. What they regret is that they had to cancel a great tour that was coming and that ended abruptly because of the pandemic. “Although we believe that it is time to create new things and sow new seeds and then return next year with bigger concerts perhaps,” said Mario Domm, a native of Torreón, Coahuila.

Facing reality

Today Mario and his family live in Los Angeles and he says that the pandemic has affected them just like the others. Not because he is an artist, they are having a better time than others, although he admits that being here makes him feel more relieved, because of the space he shares with his wife and two little ones. “Being in Los Angeles has made things easier, but it is also difficult because we do not have concerts, there is no entry, the spending continues and I must say that Camila we are ordinary people (who are) worried about what follows, but also busy making music and taking advantage of the experiences that the family gives us in person, “said this 43-year-old singer.

Immersed in all these experiences, it was precisely that “White Flag” emerged, Camila’s new single that talks about the breakdown of a couple’s relationship after having done everything to save her and in the middle of all that, the white flag is raised as a sign of peace for a new beginning.

Domm, who currently maintains a beautiful relationship with his wife Alejandra Calleros, the mother of his two children, says in his life he has experienced love disappointments and that the lyrics of this single have nothing to do with his current relationship, but he says that He does know many people who have experienced it and that is why they connect with the song that until the moment of publication of this interview had already reached almost half a million views on YouTube.

The video was worked remotely, with both members recording in the privacy of their studios that both Pablo and Mario have installed in their home in Los Angeles. It was the most home-based job they have had to do since they started their career.

“White Flag” that has been seen by thousands of followers, including a pianist, guitarist, music and video producer who sings in English named WhileWild, who was delighted with the proposal and even posted in the comments that he would like to one day work together. “I will be very happy if you could read my post and we can work together. I am a pianist and guitarist, I compose all my songs and I make a new clip every month in a different country. I am the one who does all the instrumental part, vocals, mix / mastering and I do the video, as well as the post-production. I hope you enjoy what I do and it would be great if one day we could make a music video together ”, the artist published with thousands of followers on his social network.

Faced with this request, Pablo was very open to possibilities. “Today I love to realize that music has no borders, putting a video on a digital platform allows you to reach people from all countries and suddenly you don’t expect that people who speak another language and who live in another country I can react with your music and suddenly want to invite you to collaborate, I think that is the great wonder of these times and that music is global, ”said the San Luis Potosí-born.

True to its essence, Camila has managed to impose a brand in the music industry since they were trained as professional musicians, however Mario mentioned that they have a couple of songs with a social message, that although they have not done much, they admire the that they do. Of course, he praised the commitment and work that René “Residente” Joglar has been doing throughout his career and he even finds some lyrics written by the controversial Bad Bunny, recently chosen ASCAP as the Composer of the Year, interesting. has found detractors for this distinction.

Unlike the Mexican band Reik, who have dabbled in the mergers of pop with reggaeton and other urban rhythms, Mario says that this is not set in the trend of musical tastes. They prefer to work on their own, although Mario confesses that sometimes he sits down to listen to those rhythms, even to Bad Bunny.

Mario confesses that sometimes when he talks to his partner Pablo and shows him some things he has recorded in cumbia and he is excited about the idea of ​​doing something in that genre one day with Los Ángeles Azules, who continue to be successful with their collaborations with artists such as Belinda, Natalia Lafourcade, Lali and even Miguel Bosé. “It would be great, because I have my cumbias,” Doom reacted.

“And if it’s something that comes naturally, I would do it and also if there is a good personal vibe I would do it, if there is no good personal vibe, whoever it is, it doesn’t happen. I think that music has to go through a channel of good vibes ”, he confessed excitedly.

To end and in the middle of the final stretch of the presidential elections in the United States, where they currently live, both Mario and Pablo showed their views on how they feel and what they think about the way in which Hispanics see us today facing these elections.

They tell us this and more in this meeting we had with Mario and Pablo via Zoom that you have below.