Calls, Tamil Movie Download in HD Quality.

Calls, Tamil Movie

The Film Calls is an Indian crime thriller movie. It was first released in the Tamil language. At the beginning of the film Calls, it has received negative reviews from the audience. It was first released in theatres.

The film Calls includes V. J. Chitra as Nandhini, Vinodhini, Devadarshini, R. Sundarrajan, Sriranjani as Nandhini’s Mother, Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Jeeva Ravi as Nandhini’s Father.

The film Calls was directed and written by J. Sabarish. Also, the cinematography and the editing of the film Calls were completed by J. Sabarish.

Calls, Tamil Movie

Thameem Ansari gave the music in the film Calls. The film was made under Infinite Pictures. Rockfort Entertainment distributed it. The film Calls was released on 26th February 2021 in India. The running time of the film is 151 minutes.

The shooting of the film Calls was started in Min-2019 in it was completed in March 2020, but it was released late due to coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the film Callas was about to release in July 2020.

The film Calls have received a rating of 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. So, we can say that the film received an average response from the public.

In the film Calls, there is an interesting story. The lead role Nadhini’s family situation is worst. So, Nadhini has to do the job. So, she started the job at a call center. But during the job, some unwanted situation happened.

Nandhini’s manager gave one task to Nandhini. If Nandhini fails to complete that task, she will lose the job. So, in any situation, Nandhini has to complete the task.

This situation happens on 23rd July. The task is Nadhini has to renew the subscription of a minimum of 20 customers before 6 PM. She was having full of tension about the task and the job.

She continually thought that if she does not completes it, and she will lose the job. During this all, she gets a call from the stranger. She was getting irritated by that unknown person’s call.

To know more, you will have to watch the complete film Calls. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Calls. The trailer of Calls was released on 29th January 2021 after the official release date was declared.

