Call of Duty: WWII will be free for PlayStation players

Sony



Call of Duty: WWII It will be free for PlayStation Plus users, Sony’s Internet service for their PlayStation console.

Sony revealed through its social accounts that Call of Duty: WWII It is one of the free games for the month of June and players can download it from May 26. The announcement of Call of Duty: WWII Free is the first before Sony reveals the full list of games that it gives away monthly to its subscribers.

Every month, Sony gives away games, from titles of large distributors to independent producers, for all subscribers of PlayStation Plus, a service that in addition to accessing these titles offers special discounts and activates the possibility of playing online with other players.

Call of Duty: WWII not the latest title in this acclaimed saga – that game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Call of Duty: WWII It was launched in 2017 and is one of the most loved versions among fans of the saga. The title generated $ 500 million during its first three days of availability, and in December 2017, just one month after its launch, it had already exceeded $ 1 billion in revenue.

You can download the game only if you have an active PlayStation Plus account. The good news is that once it is available on May 26 and you download it, it will be in your library forever, even if you stop paying for PlayStation Plus.

The most famous video game-based movies [fotos] To see photos