Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: How to disable multi-console gaming

Activision



He crossplay The multi-console game is not for everyone. And although very few games currently offer it, this guide will help you disable it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

, an Activision title is, along with Fortnite and a handful of other games, of the few titles that allow cross-platform play, a form of play that allows gamers PS4, Xbox and PC play each other. Unfortunately, PC gamers are known for their relatively easy access to cheating software. This is why the Xbox or PS4 gamers may want to disable the crossplay of Modern Warfare.

How to disable crossplay in Modern Warfare

Turn on your console from which you play and run Modern Warfare. Enter the Options menu (may vary depending on the console, but is usually an option in the upper right corner). Enter Account (the fourth option from left to right). Deactivate the Multiplatform option.

When you want to play again against people from other consoles, simply perform the same steps, but now in the fourth step activate that Multiplatform option.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a game released since fall of last year. It is available for PS4, Xbox and PC in different versions. The title is the second time Activision tries to try their luck with style games. battle royale. If you want to know how to add friends from different consoles, we also have that guide.