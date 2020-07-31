Call of Duty: Modern Warfare estrena la temporada 3

Activision



Activision announced season 3 availability for its game on April 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the same day.

The new season includes three new maps and a fourth to be activated later; It has new operators including Alex (known for his appearance in the campaign of the same game), new weapons, the option to customize vehicles and more COD points that can be exchanged within the game for camouflages and other accessories.

The new season includes the new battle pass with 100 levels to unlock items like weapons, customization items, experience multipliers, and COD coins.

Season three (you need to update the game on your console) and all players can start to unlock the content that will be updated again in exactly 55 days. The battle pass can be purchased with 1,000 Call of Duty points (or 2,400 in case you want to get 20 levels already unlocked too).

“Players are entertaining themselves and we’re having fun seeing all the amazing reactions across the community, making it all the more exciting to bring all the free content and new experiences that are reserved for season three,” he said in the Announcement Ryan Burnett, Executive Producer, Raven Software, Game Development Company. “There is something for everyone, be it the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare or the massive combat in Warzone, all styles of play are welcome. “

The three new maps are Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. Warzone, the game mode battle royale, It also receives news such as the option to play in teams of four people.

Modern Warfare It was released last November as the first game in the acclaimed saga. Call of Duty It can be played cross-platform (between Xbox, PC and PS4 users) and they can also save their progress on all three consoles. read our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare here.

The most famous video game-based movies [fotos] To see photos