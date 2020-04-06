In keeping with a latest interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Name Me by Your Title filmmaker Luca Guadagnino says that the Oscar-winning pic’s authentic stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and extra are coming again for the sequel.

For fairly a while, Guadagnino has been speaking about doing a sequel to the film which notched 4 Oscar nominations, together with Finest Image, and a win for James Ivory’s tailored screenplay of the 2007 André Aciman novel. Final yr at Cannes, Guadagnino informed Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman, that he already had the privilege of studying an early copy of Discover Me, Aciman’s sequel novel.

“After all, it was an important pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the opposite actors. Everybody shall be within the new film,” Guadagnino informed La Repubblica.

Set in 1980s rural Italy, Name Me by Your Title follows 17-year previous pupil Elio Perlman (Chalamet), who falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), a younger graduate pupil who has been employed to help Elio’s father’s (Stuhlbarg). Oliver winds up returning to the US on the finish of the summer season, and breaks off his romance with Elio. The film, which made its world premiere on the 2018 Sundance Movie Competition, went on to earn Chalamet a Lead Actor Oscar nom, and likewise earned an Oscar nom for its Finest Unique Music “Thriller of Love” by Sufjan Stevens.

The Name Me by Your Title sequel, Discover Me, was printed by Macmillan final October. The logline for the novel: Elio’s father, Samuel, is on a visit from Florence to Rome to go to Elio, who has turn out to be a gifted classical pianist. An opportunity encounter on the practice with a fantastic younger lady upends Sami’s plans and modifications his life eternally. Elio quickly strikes to Paris, the place he, too, has a consequential affair, whereas Oliver, now a New England faculty professor with a household, all of a sudden finds himself considering a return journey throughout the Atlantic. Stuhlbarg narrates the audio model of Discover Me.

Name Me by Your Title, distributed stateside by Sony Photos Classics, grossed $18.1M within the U.S./Canada and $41.9M on the international field workplace.