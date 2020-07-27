California to Give US $ 500 Payments to Undocumented Coronavirus Affected

Stephen Shankland/CNET



California will provide cash financial aid to undocumented immigrants in the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, April 15, according to The Associated Press.

Newsom said the fund will come from a mix of taxpayer money and charitable donations. The fund has a total of US $ 125 million, which would allow allocating a payment of US $ 500 to 150,000 undocumented people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to receive the payment of the economic stimulus package federal valued at $ 2.2 billion.

There are an estimated 2 million undocumented immigrants in California. The governor said 10 percent of the state’s workforce is made up of undocumented immigrants, who paid more than $ 2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

“We are deeply grateful for the people who fear deportations and who are still addressing the essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” Newsom said.

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together.”

According to the governor’s office, the payment will be distributed through nonprofit centers designed to help immigrants. Each undocumented adult who qualifies for payment will receive a check for $ 500, with a limit of two adults per household. According to the governor’s office, nonprofits will be tasked with evaluating individuals to see if they qualify for payment.

These are the minimum requirements to receive the payment, according to the state of California:

They must present data that they are undocumented adults (over 18 years old_

They must submit data that they do not qualify to receive federal stimulus payment or unemployment benefits

They must demonstrate that they have suffered adversity from COVID-19.

The agency responsible for managing this project is the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). The CDSS will select the nonprofit organizations that will be responsible for the evaluation process of the undocumented who are eligible for payment and its distribution. The CDSS says it will release the list of selected organizations in May.

The $ 125 million fund is made up of $ 75 million of taxpayer money, plus $ 50 million that a group of charitable organizations has promised to raise, according to The Associated Press. Several nonprofits have already donated $ 5.55 million to the fund, including the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Blue Shield of California Foundation, California Endowment, James Irvine Foundation, and Emerson Collective.

“During these moments of national crisis, undocumented immigrants are risking their own health for the rest of us, saving lives as health care workers; caring for our loved ones; and growing many of the foods we depend on” Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of the Emerson Collective, and widow of Steve Jobs, said in the statement. “With the federal government and many other states failing to provide undocumented immigrants with the economic and health care that all Americans deserve, I hope that businesses, foundations, and individuals across the country will join us in providing the emergency assistance that these members of our community need during these difficult times. “

