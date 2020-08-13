California DMV: What things can you do online today?

The coronavirus has affected the operations of all types of institutions and services and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is no exception.

Among other changes, the California DMV is not allowing Internet appointments to attend its offices. Instead, it now lets you start a lot of paperwork online so you are ready if you decide to attend the offices in person.

In addition, there are other procedures, such as license renewal, that you can do via the Internet if you meet the requirements. Additionally, the DMV is giving an automatic 60 day extension for expired vehicle licenses and registrations. In other words, you have 60 days to process the renewals without being penalized. This applies in cases where they cannot do these procedures online and for anyone over 70 years of age.

However, there are still several transactions that require a visit to one of the California DMV offices, such as obtaining a new driver’s license and some license renewals; You also have to go to get new license plates, do complex vehicle registration procedures or title transfers, among other things. As we said at the beginning, the DMV is not accepting to make appointments online at the moment, so the only option is to show up at the office of your choice without an appointment.

An advantage is that there are procedures that you can start or organize on the DMV portal. For example, if you want get your Real ID, or a new license you can start the process online so that you have that information ready when you arrive at the office. In the case of Real ID, the California DMV website offers you this useful tool to find out all the documents that you will need to bring to the office to complete this procedure. You have to pay special attention because there are many.

Among the procedures you can do online with the California DMV are:

Here is the complete list of all the DMV procedures that can be done online. Take a good look at the requirements for each one.