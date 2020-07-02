California closes movie theaters and restaurant interiors over the holiday weekend

Trying to contain the escalation of coronavirus infections in the celebrations of July 4, California ordered Wednesday to close activities inside premises such as restaurants and movie theaters in 19 counties, which have 75% of the state’s population.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Wednesday of the restrictions for the three days of the weekend that marks the independence of the United States, when health officials, both local and state, fear a disaster in the control of the outbreak. if Californians continue to ignore safety guidelines in areas that are already experiencing significant increases.

The 19 counties, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno and Santa Barbara, will have to follow the new guide for at least three consecutive days, although the Democrat warned that he anticipates that “the restriction will remain for at least three weeks.” .

In addition to the interior of restaurants, wineries and wine tasting rooms, entertainment centers, cinemas, zoos, museums and game rooms are affected by this measure. These counties had already been ordered last weekend to close their bars.

Newsom is also recommending counties cancel all fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and is urging all Californians to reevaluate large gatherings with friends and neighbors to celebrate the holiday.

“This does not mean that restaurants are closed,” Newsom said. “It means that we are trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, these concentrated activities, and move them outdoors, which is a way to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

On casinos, Newsom said he is in constant talks with tribal authorities to urge them to make a similar decision. Several casinos are located in some of these affected counties such as Riverside, and San Bernardino, in the south of the state, where there is a large amount of Hispanic community.

Among the areas that will have to follow the restriction is Orange County, which already had a fight with the governor last April for the order to close the beaches.

However, the county has seen its number of infections grow, and even the city of Laguna Beach, located in this area, made the decision to close the beaches of its city for this weekend.

Newsom also ordered the closure of state beach parking lots. Los Angeles had already gone ahead and ordered its beaches closed for the upcoming holiday.

The governor so far has been reluctant to use a heavy-handed approach when it comes to enforcing his sanitary restrictions and today again said that the guidelines should be compared to wearing a seat belt to drive and helmets to ride a motorcycle.

The Golden State registered yesterday 5,898 new positive cases of coronavirus. The positive rate of contagion rose to 6% in the last 14 days. The increase reaches 6.4% if evaluated only in the last 7 days, a figure that keeps the Governor concerned.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, as well as the occupation of the beds of intensive care units (ICU). Currently there are 5,196 patients with COVID-19 in medical institutions, 1,617 of these patients are occupying an ICU. An increase of 51% and 47% respectively in the past 14 days, although Newsom said the state still has the capacity to house COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalizations.