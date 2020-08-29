Cable girls [reseña]: A soap opera finale that will satisfy fans

Netflix



Of all the Spanish series on Netflix, Cable girls It is the one that most resembles the Latin American telenovela format, with its gruesome plots and twists, long-suffering heroines and ruthless villains. And its final five episodes – which Netflix premieres on Friday, July 3 – take this proposal to its last consequences, with more drama and suffering for the protagonists, in a conclusion that is probably the approval of the fans.

CNET en Español had access to the first three episodes of this second part of the fifth season. Like series like Breaking bad, Bojack horseman and Mad men, who divided their final seasons into two parts, Cable girls aired the first five episodes of the final season on February 14 and now on July 3 it closes its story with the final five chapters.

Being the conclusion of the series, we will not reveal spoilers of the plot, but we can confirm that everything happens in these first three chapters, at an incessant pace and with all kinds of twists. This is the end of the series, so the producers decided to conclude all the stories, main and secondary, so that fans would find their ending satisfactory.

The previous episodes concluded with the murder of Carlos (Martiño Rivas); the prison of Lidia (Blanca Suárez) in a Francoist re-education center, chaired by Doña Carmen (Concha Velasco); and Marga’s pregnancy (Nadia de Santiago). It wasn’t exactly a cliffhanger but it did leave Lidia in a situation that augured the worst. Until when was Doña Carmen going to interfere with his happiness?

Well, the final episodes pick up the story seven months after that end. Spain is already under the Franco dictatorship. Lidia is still in the re-education center, where a typhus epidemic has broken out as Doña Carmen diverts the medicines from the prison to the black market. Francisco (Yon González), along with Marga, Carlota (Ana Fernández), Oscar (Ana Polvorosa) and Sofía (Denisse Peña) are constantly looking for Lidia.

Lidia manages to escape but Doña Carmen manages to stop Marga, Carlota and Oscar. It is at that moment that Lidia conceives the plan not only to free her friends, but to try to help all the prisoners escape from the reeducation center. As in previous seasons of Cable girlsThis plan requires the participation of all the main characters and its resolution keeps the key to the outcome of the series.

Here it is important to highlight that the series uses a historical fact: that of the Winniepeg ship, a French liner that transported 2,000 Spanish Republican refugees to Chile in 1939; They were fleeing the dictatorship of Francisco Franco and their story is also remarkable because the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was the one who made the negotiations and obtained the financing so that the Winniepeg could make this journey.

The main cast of Cable girls In its final episodes it is made up of Blanca Suárez (Lidia), Nadia de Santiago (Marga), Ana Polvorosa (Óscar), Ana Fernández (Carlota), Denisse Peña (Sofía), Concha Velasco (Doña Carmen), Yon González (Francisco) , Nico Romero (Pablo) and Ángela Cremonte (Elisa).

The structure of each chapter, in which the voice in off of Lidia who reflects on what we see on the screen, it is redundant and even somewhat corny. This final season uses the history of Spain, in that tragic period of the Franco dictatorship, as a backdrop but with little didactic or reflective spirit. Something similar can be said of Sofia’s ideological awakening or Oscar’s struggle to claim her sexual condition.

The important thing in Cable girls it is, in fact, the eventful lives of the protagonists, with its soap opera twists and gruesome villainy concocted by Doña Carmen. What the fans want is to see a happy ending; that the friendship of Lidia, Carlota, Marga and Óscar survives all setbacks; and see if Doña Carmen gets what she deserves after all.

The final episodes of Cable girls They premiere on July 3, 2020 on Netflix.