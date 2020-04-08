CAA Institutes Temporary Pay Reductions Up To 50%; Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd Kevin Huvane Forego Salary For The Year

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has introduced its plans to climate the coronavirus pandemic that introduced Hollywood to a screeching halt. The company introduced this to employees this morning. The broad strokes: no layoffs, however companywide paycuts as much as 50%, on a progressive scale. CAA toppers Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd & Kevin Huvane will take no wage for the remainder of the yr.

I’ve confirmed this, and gotten this assertion, per a spokesman:

“On this time of large uncertainty for people, companies, governments and communities, it’s incumbent upon us to look carefully at what measures assist guarantee CAA all the time stays the strongest firm for our staff and shoppers. Making price discount selections is all the time a considerate and deliberate course of for us, by no means extra so than below these extraordinary circumstances. We’re implementing, amongst different actions, a discount in pay amongst staff throughout all ranges of the company, with our highest compensated colleagues shouldering a larger duty. We deeply admire not solely the understanding that staff throughout the corporate have demonstrated since this unprecedented world disaster started, but additionally the exceptional assist and compassion colleagues have proven each other, shoppers, and plenty of in the neighborhood in want.”

