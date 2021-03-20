C U Soon Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

If we see the complete cast and characters of the Malayalam film C U Soon, it includes Fahadh Faasil as Kevin Thomas, Roshan Mathew as Jimmy Kurien, Darshana Rajendran as Anumol Sebastian, Saiju Kurup as Dr. Prasanth, Maala Parvathi as Jimmy’s Mother, Kottayam Ramesh as Jacob Sebastian, Amaalda Liz as Sanjana, and Vaishnavi Venugopal as Neethu.

The film C U Soon was released on 1st September 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The shooting of the film C U Soon was ended on 21st August. C U Soon is an Indian computer screen film.

The Malayalam film C U Soon is India’s first computer screen film, and the film has received a positive response from the public.

It was directed and written by Mahesh Narayanan. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim produced it. Gopi Sundar gave the music in the film C U Soon.

The complete film was made under the production company named Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. The running time of the film C U Soon is 98 minutes.

Mahesh Narayanan edited the film, and the cinematography of the film C U Soon was done by Sabin Uralikandy, Virtual Cinematography, and Mahesh Narayanan.

On IMDb, the Malayalam film C U Soon has received a rating of 7.8 out of 10. Find the trailer of the film C U Soon below.

Visit this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.