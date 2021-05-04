Byomkesh Season 6 Web Series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda

The series Byomkesh Season 6 was leaked on the illegal piracy website Moviesda. It is a Bengali television series.

The series Byomkesh was set in 1930. Let’s get the complete details about the series Byomkesh Season 6.

Byomkesh Season 6 Web Series Leaked

It is a detective thriller series. Sayantan Ghosal, Soumik Chattopadhyay, and Soumik Halder directed the series Byomkesh.

The series Byomkesh Season 6 is available to watch in two languages; Bengali and Hindi. It is available to watch on the OTT platform Byomkesh Season 6.

The series Byomkesh was made under the production company; SVF. There are a total of three episodes in the series Byomkesh Season 6, which includes Hena – Monyota, Rohoshyomoy Mouth Organ, and Deshbhager Khesharawd.

The series Byomkesh Season 6 was directed by Soumik Halder. All three episodes of the third season of the series Byomkesh were released on 8th January 2021 on the OTT platform Hoichoi.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Byomkesh Season 6.

Byomkesh Season 6 Cast:

We have mentioned the main cast of the series Byomkesh Season 6.

Anirban Bhattacharya as Byomkesh Bakshi Ridhima Ghosh as Satyabati Suprobhat Das as Ajit Kumar Banerjee Aryann Bhowmik as Satyakam Das Bhaskar Banerjee as Nripati Laha Monu Mukherjee as Nandadulal Babu Indrasish Roy as Abhay Ghoshal Mrinal Mukherjee as Maharaj Ramendra Singha Parthasarathi Deb as Ashutosh Deb Koushik Kar as Prafulla Ray Dulal Lahiri as Korali Babu Amrita Chattopadhyay as Deepa Bhatta Raja Goswami as Debasish Bhatta Tamal Roy Chowdhury as Deepa’s Grandfather Debdut Ghosh as Dr. Rudra Arun Bannerjee a Rameshwar Roy Debshankar Haldar as Santosh Samddar Krishnendu Dewanji as Ravi Verma

Byomkesh Season 6 Release Date:

Byomkesh Season 6 was released on 8th January 2021. Season 5 was released on 10th January 2020, and Season 4 was released on 12th April 2019.

The third season of the series Byomkesh was released on 14th April 2018, Season 2 was released on 25th December 2017, and the first season of the series Byomkesh was released on 14th October 2017.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Byomkesh Season 6.

Byomkesh Season 6 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the sixth season of the series Byomkesh. It was released on 2nd January 2021.

