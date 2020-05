Rookie lady group BVNDIT is touring to the jungle to host their very personal ‘Carnival‘!

Of their first set of comeback concept images for his or her 2nd mini album ‘Carnival’, the BVNDIT members don on elegant ‘Carnival’ kinds topped with sleek royal crowns. Judging by the ladies’ first set of comeback images, BVNDIT could also be returning with an upgraded, highly effective sound this time round!

Keep tuned for extra updates on BVNDIT’s comeback, approaching Could 13 at 6 PM KST.