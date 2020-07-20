Buy an unlocked Galaxy A51 and get Galaxy Buds and Spotify Premium for free

Juan Garzón / CNET



The Galaxy A51 is a cell phone that seeks to offer a great balance of aspects at a relatively low value. Although it was already available through operators in the United States, from this May 4 the unlocked version is available and brings gifts.

The unlocked Galaxy A51 can be purchased through the Samsung or Amazon website with a starting price of $ 399.

Also, buyers will receive free Galaxy Buds hearing aids (not new ones Galaxy Buds Plus) and you will have the option to choose two free months of YouTube Premium or six months of Spotify Premium for new users.



The Galaxy A51 has an attractive design that is very similar to that of the Galaxy S20, but at a lower price. In addition, the Android phone has four rear cameras that offer great versatility, a traditional headphone jack, a beautiful screen with a hole for the front camera, an Exynos 9611 processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

Also, in the coming months a version compatible with the new 5G networks will arrive that increases the 4,500mAh battery and the RAM to 8GB (4GB or 6GB), but it is not known if there will be a similar offer with that cell phone.

Analysis Galaxy A51 The Samsung Galaxy A51 cell phone has an attractive price of US $ 399, a beautiful screen that surprises in the category, very versatile cameras and a design that closely resembles that of the Galaxy S20 Plus, but not everything is rosy. Read Our Analysis