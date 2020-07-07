Buy a used and refurbished iPhone XR at Apple

Angela Lang / CNET



If you have been tempted to buy a iPhone XR, now you can get one directly from Apple. If you opt for this option you could save between US $ 100 and US $ 120 from the price of this 2018 phone, compared to a new one.

The 64GB and 128GB versions of the XR are available in different colors, and the 256GB version is available in black. Refurbished models cost $ 499, $ 539, and $ 629, respectively, compared to the normal price of $ 599, $ 649, and $ 749, for each version.

Refurbished iPhones have new batteries, new cases and a one-year warranty, Apple explained.

