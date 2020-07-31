Buy a Galaxy S20 Plus and get a free A50

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung launches a new offering for its 2020 flagship phone: with the purchase of a Galaxy S20 Plususers get a free Galaxy A50. This offer is available only in the United States, and to be valid you must purchase a data plan from , o T-Mobile.

You can also buy an unlocked Galaxy S20 Plus and get a Galaxy A50 for $ 50. The Galaxy A50 is a mid-range cell phone with a fingerprint reader on the screen, three rear cameras and a battery like the Galaxy Note 9. Its price is usually US $ 224.99

These are not the only offers available for the S20 family, as users can also redeem their current phone and receive a discount of up to $ 500 on the purchase of an S20; get up to $ 200 off a Galaxy S20 o Galaxy S20 Plus by selecting an unlocked device or selecting one of the offers that each operator offers.

You can also opt for the resale program where you can receive US $ 600 in credit when you return the device you bought in good condition after 24 months of using it.

We tested the five cameras of the Galaxy S20 Plus [fotos] To see photos