Bundesliga: How to see the return of German football in the United States

The wait is over. Starting May 16, you will be able to watch football live thanks to the reactivation of the German league, known as the Bundesliga.

Matchday 26 will be played between May 16 and 18. The first match will be between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, a meeting known as “the Ruhr Derby”. This and the rest of the meetings will be held without an audience following the protocol to prevent the coronavirus, although Borussia Mönchengladbach fans will be supported by cardboard figures, “sitting” in the stands.

Bayern Münich currently leads the standings in Germany with 73 points. Following are: Borussia Dortmund (68), RB Leipzig (62); Borussia Mönchengladbach (49) and Bayer Leverkusen (45). These are the main positions of the tournament.

So if you live in the United States and are crazy to watch live games again, after the suspension due to the coronavirus, we give you all the details of this day and the channels that will broadcast the games until the end of the tournament, as well as the services of streaming.

How to play day 26?

These are the matches that will be played this weekend:

Saturday, May 16

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke

Hoffenheim vs. Hertha

Leipzig vs. Friburgo

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

Colonia vs. Mainz

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen

How to watch on TV?

Since 2015 FOX Sports has the rights to the Bundesliga. Most weekends, 5-6 games air between FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and YOU. The Bundesliga season consists of 306 games, so that each channel has material to televise.

If you want a broadcast in Spanish, FOX Deportes is in charge, while TUDN and UniMas They broadcast a select number of games live each week, also to the Hispanic audience.

How to stream?

The Bundesliga can be seen by the following streaming services: fuboTV, FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling Blue.

If you want to check which streaming service is best for you, In CNET in Spanish we make a guide for you to compare prices and programming.