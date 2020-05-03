Bull Flag Breakout Brings Bitcoin Price to $9,200 — Altcoins Follow Suit

Bitcoin (BTC) value has risen over the $9K mark for the second time in 24-hours. On Saturday the day bulls managed to push the worth of the highest listed crypto-asset on CoinMarketCap to $9,010 however the value shortly rejected on the high of the bull pennant and pulled again to the $8,800 assist earlier than making a profitable second try at breaking out.

Crypto market each day value chart. Supply: Coin360

The breakout introduced the worth to $9,200 and on the time of writing Bitcoin value has pulled again to the $9,100 degree the place merchants try to set up assist.

On the shorter timeframe merchants will be aware that the breakout occurred on a slight spike in quantity however buying quantity has now returned to the degrees seen earlier within the day.

BTC USDT 4-hour chart. Supply: TradingView

A couple of prospects may play out over the subsequent few hours: Bitcoin value may consolidate between $9,200 and the bull pennant trendline which can also be aligned with a excessive quantity node on the VPVR at $8,900.

One other extra bullish final result would entail Bitcoin value pushing by means of the resistance at $9,200 to exploit a small hole on the VPVR from $9,176-$9,486.

A brief-term bearish state of affairs would happen is the worth pulled under the 20-MA and $8,685 as the worth may then drop to $8,400.

On the time of writing, a bullish final result appear extra possible because the MACD and RSI stay bullish on the 1 and 4-hour timeframe.

Danger averse merchants are possible to look forward to a retest of the $8,800 assist whereas extra aggressive merchants may think about shopping for a breakout above $9,200 and revenue taking at $9,400 and $9,700.

Bitcoin each day value chart. Supply: Coin360

A handful of altcoins additionally rallied greater as Bitcoin rallied above $9,000. Ether (ETH) gained 2.34%, Litecoin (LTC) added 3.24%, Ethereum Traditional (ETC) moved up by a formidable 11.59%.

In accordance to CoinMarketCap, the general cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $254.9 billion and Bitcoin’s dominance price is 65.7%.

