Buffy The Vampire Slayer: What Happened To Oz After The Series Ended

Seth Inexperienced, who performed the position of Daniel “Oz” Osbourne in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, left the present in season 4 however had a short character arc within the comics that explored his character after the TV collection ended.

Oz was a delicate, pragmatic younger man who was the guitarist for a rock band referred to as Dingoes Ate My Child. Finally, he caught the romantic consideration of Willow Rosenberg and have become her first boyfriend. Although a lot of his relationship with Buffy and the Scooby Gang was by way of his relationship with Willow, the stoic musician ended up revealing that he had connections to the supernatural as effectively: he’s a werewolf. Oz at all times took precautionary measures to maintain himself locked up and secured through the full moon, and due to this, by no means earned himself an enemy in Buffy. Nevertheless, his break-up with Willow – and transient departure from the collection – ended up in a heartbreaking return when he found that Willow had fallen in love with another person, Tara Maclay.

After wishing his ex effectively, Oz was completed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer for good; Seth Inexperienced was written off the present, and whereas there was actually at all times a gap for Joss Whedon to deliver his character again, he was solely ever featured in a single episode of the spin-off collection, Angel. Nevertheless, Oz ended up having a short story arc in season eight of the Darkish Horse comics that continued the story of Buffy and her mates after the collection finale in 2003.

What Happened To Oz?

Within the present, Oz was at all times primarily devoted to studying tips on how to discover and management his lycanthropy. Whereas different supernatural-driven tv collection, resembling True Blood, have featured werewolf characters who embrace their identification, stay in packs, and might expertise full lives with their situation, Oz at all times appeared to contemplate it a burden. In season 4, tensions between Oz and Willow got here to a head when he met a feminine werewolf named Veruca, who absolutely embraced her wolf and discouraged Oz from locking himself up in a cage through the full moon, stating that it went towards their nature. His departure from the present hinted at him persevering with his makes an attempt to regulate the beast inside him, as he had discovered by way of meditation and different extra holistic practices tips on how to hold the transformation at bay earlier than shedding management upon being heartbroken that Willow had fallen in love with another person.

As Buffy the Vampire Slayer canon continued by way of the comics, Oz ended up making an look in season eight when Buffy and the opposite Slayers discover him in Tibet and ask for his help in suppressing their powers to be able to evade a brand new risk referred to as Twilight. It’s by way of this reconciliation that Oz is found to have settled down with one other werewolf named Bayarmaa and the 2 have a son, Kelden. It is the completely satisfied ending that followers would have wished for the character, who was at all times candy and giving regardless of his inherent nature that saved him from being totally at peace. Within the story arc, “Retreat”, Oz appears to be completely satisfied and fulfilled together with his household and even leads a pack of wolves who share the identical perception system as he. Even so, Oz is keen to take dangers to be able to assist Buffy and be a part of the Scooby Gang – at the least on a brief degree – as soon as once more, given their historical past.

Finally, the Scoobies and Oz half methods once more, and he stays together with his household and his pack, presumably to have a contented life residing in relative solitude now that he has absolutely discovered tips on how to management his instincts and hold the beast at bay by way of his dedication to spend his life residing peacefully and communing with nature.

