BTSV Becomes the Only Korean soloist to debut at #1 on Melon in 2020

BTS V is the solely Korean solo artist to debut on Melon charts straight up at rank #1. BTSV achieved this superb feat by his current solo launch Candy Night time, an OST for the highly-rated Ok drama collection Itaewon Class. What makes this much more praiseworthy is the proven fact that this OST had no official promotion from bighit label and was introduced simply a few days forward of its launch.
BTSV’s self-produced, self-written work managed to accumulate rave opinions from knetzs branching out his musical attain from his loyal followers to the common public. BTS V standing tall as a soloist proper subsequent to his group as the few profitable artists to debut on high melon charts showcases the depth of this multi-talented singer, songwriter.
Add Comment