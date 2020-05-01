BTSV Becomes the Only Korean soloist to debut at #1 on Melon in 2020

BTS V is the solely Korean solo artist to debut on Melon charts straight up at rank #1. BTSV achieved this superb feat by his current solo launch Candy Night time, an OST for the highly-rated Ok drama collection Itaewon Class. What makes this much more praiseworthy is the proven fact that this OST had no official promotion from bighit label and was introduced simply a few days forward of its launch.

[290420] 2020 High Artist Debut on Melon V (Kim Taehyung) #1 🥳Highest Rating Act to debut on Melon

🥳Only korean Solo Artist to debut at #1 on Melon#BTSV #V #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PbfSU323tx — 🍯🌙 | #RespectBTSV (@KTH_SUPREMACY) April 29, 2020

[Theqoo]

Taehyung ranked #1 on melon debut rating in 2020 with candy night time. He’s the solely solo artist to obtain this 🔥

🔗https://t.co/Ep2fRU2ZYi @BTS_twt #Taehyung #뷔 #V pic.twitter.com/WgTMGVvTtC — T̶V̶B̶ (@TheVanteBrand) April 29, 2020

BTSV’s self-produced, self-written work managed to accumulate rave opinions from knetzs branching out his musical attain from his loyal followers to the common public. BTS V standing tall as a soloist proper subsequent to his group as the few profitable artists to debut on high melon charts showcases the depth of this multi-talented singer, songwriter.

[INFO] “Candy Night time” on MelOn 9PM KST Distinctive Listeners: 176,076 (+43,748)

Likes : 59,431 Be aware: The variety of males listening to the tune has elevated. The OST is reaching the GP. #SweetNightOST @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bcfIb9ep8f — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) March 13, 2020