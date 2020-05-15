BTS’s V shares insight on the making of his first self-composition “Scenery” in BTS’s new docu-series “Break The Silence.”

BTS’s V shook the music business with his first-ever self-composed music entitled “Surroundings” in January 2019. The music which showcases his high quality artistry as a lyricist and composer laid a powerful basis for his profession as a songwriter in addition to a composer and producer.

Whereas the music grew to become a chart-buster on SoundCloud and touched tens of millions of hearts worldwide, V maintained a imprecise silence on the making of the music. Nonetheless, a 12 months later, because of BTS’s new docuseries: Break The Silence, the questions relating to “Surroundings” have lastly been answered.

In a single of the scenes, V shared a demo of the music which as lovely because it sounds, was very completely different from the launched model.

[VIDEO] Taehyung allow us to pay attention to at least one of the many demos and drafts Surroundings had.



As the episode progressed, followers had been additionally blessed with a glimpse of the preliminary draft of the lyrics as V spoke about his struggles in addition to goals as a song-writer.

[TRANS] Surroundings by Taehyung (a draft) "On a road stuffed with flowers, I see you right now too.

Would I have the ability to comprise (you) in me?

In the park the place the moon at daybreak has handed by

I comprise my emotions of now,

This music.. goes in direction of you"

V famous on how he wished to translate the moments of his life he holds expensive to his coronary heart into songs and stated: “The method I have a look at the world once I take images, the folks I see by the lens, the surroundings, the streets, and the sky, I wished to jot down about what these issues imply to me.” He additional added on the significance of images to him and stated: They aren’t simply images, however an actual supply of power to me.”

"Once I take images the folks I see although the lens the surroundings, sky and streets. I wished to jot down about what these issues imply to me. They are not simply images, however an actual supply of power for me" — Kim Taehyung

The episode superbly highlighted V’s authenticity and creativity as an artist as he labored arduous at recording the music in addition to personally including the sounds that perfected “Surroundings” into the well-thought-out and detailed masterpiece that it’s right now.

How Surroundings was made 💜 Thanks for giving us this lovely music Taehyung 🥰

V additionally shared what “Surroundings” stands for and stated: By taking a look at pictures, I can reminisce about my recollections. The music is saying “that is how I spent my youth.” I would like extra recollections like that and I’ll proceed to seize them.”

Taehyung explaining the that means behind Surroundings. He put a lot effort and ideas into his songs. Thanks Taehyung 💜

Since the launch of “Surroundings”, V has graced us with numerous different unbelievable self-compositions akin to “Winter Bear” and “Candy Evening” which not solely showcases his development as a singer-songwriter however as an artist with the potential to be one of the most interesting composers in the business.