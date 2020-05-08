BTS’s V occupies the top three spots on the best-seller list of Amazon (US) with his solo songs.

V who’s popularly recognized for snatching hearts, in addition to information with his solo music, has bagged one other unimaginable achievement.

It has been reported that V took over the top three spots on the best-seller list of Amazon (US) with his solo tracks: Intro: Singularity, Interior Youngster, and Candy Evening.

Worldwide Finest Promoting songs in the Amazon’s 🇺🇸 US #1 Intro: Singularity

#2 Interior Youngster

#Three Candy Evening

This involves no shock as the three solo tracks entitle an astounding list of achievements to their title.

Intro: Singularity launched in 2018 is extremely considered one of the most critically acclaimed solo tracks by BTS. The music was listed on a number of “Finest of 2018” rankings by the western media/music critics. Singularity is also called the “final stan attractor of BTS’s discography” as a consequence of the numerous quantity of instances the music has gone viral amongst non-fans. Nevertheless, a majority of the followers have acknowledged V’s exceptional performances as the essential cause for the music’s success.

As we have fun the 2nd anniversary of Taehyung's most crirically acclaimed solo music 'Singularity', Listed below are some of its achievements over the years:#2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity#태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년#OurloveV_싱귤래리티2주년_축하해

Interior Youngster launched earlier this yr continues to keep up its title as one of the most acclaimed tracks from BTS’s newest album: Map of the Soul: 7. Except for being a fan-favorite, the anthemic observe presently ranks as the B-side music with the second most #1s in BTS’s discography. Interior Youngster additionally holds a number of first-ever information in the U.Okay as the solely solo observe from MOTS: 7 to rank at #4 on iTunes and enter the official single gross sales chart of the nation. Moreover, the music has additionally marked its debut on common TV exhibits worldwide.

[NAVER] Kmedia wrote about Interior Youngster conquering UK, European Top Songs Charts “It is very onerous to get on the iTunes chart in britain. Regardless of it being a B-side Interior Youngster ranked fourth on the iTunes chart due to V’s hovering reputation in the UK”.

🔗https://t.co/Lqf4DutWhU pic.twitter.com/XYRRso6Fk1 — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) March 10, 2020

This text mentions "Interior little one": " The non title observe Interior little one additionally confirmed its scorching reputation by rating 44th on the UK's Official Singles gross sales chart & Official Singles Obtain Chart ( for greater than every week) " Congratulations Taehyung 🎉

#BTSV #Taehyung

V’s most up-to-date launch, Candy Evening has claimed the title of the most celebrated soundtrack by a Korean soloist in historical past. The music stays as the solely soundtrack to concurrently top the iTunes chart of the U.S and U.Okay in addition to thefirst-ever Korean O.S.T to debut at #1 on Worldwide and European iTunes charts in historical past. Candy Evening additionally holds the report as the music with the second most #1 on iTunes worldwide. Since the launch, V has achieved #1s in 81 international locations and ranks behind PSY who holds the top spot with #1s in 86 international locations for his viral hit “Gangnam Type.”

[UCC] BTS's V Information His Identify In Historical past With His First Solo Soundtrack "Candy Evening"

[NAVER] V's Candy Evening has topped the iTunes chart in #81 international locations setting the report of 2nd highest charting Korean solo music Followers are counting down and charting Candy Evening larger in international locations in anticipation of V's first mixtape

🔗https://t.co/jc8YzEGJ48#Taehyung

As V continues to write down his title in historical past as one of the most acclaimed multi-talented artists of this technology, followers are trying ahead to his subsequent mission.