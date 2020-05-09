BTS’s V is the Visual Director for their new upcoming album

As BTS revealed that every certainly one of them will participate in the making of the new album.
in 200507, Taehyung, rm and jhope hosted a youtube reside the place they revealed Taehyung’s position and duty for the new album.
Taehyung is incharge of the visible director of the album.
In the reside, Taehyung talked about the theme he will go by for the album, gave a common thought about his imaginative and prescient;he mentioned he needed the jacket images to depict the feeling as if the members have been on a trip.
V confirmed his pleasure about his activity emphasizing how he has too many concepts and that is laborious to deliver all of them to life.
At the announcement of V’s position; Military confirmed their pleasure declaring that BTS V has confirmed his curiosity earlier than in including his personal particulars and aesthetics to his personal look in mvs or photoshoots
Military cheered for V for his mission, praised his sensible and artistic thoughts. We will not wait for the album already.
