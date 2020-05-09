BTS’s V is the Visual Director for their new upcoming album

As BTS revealed that every certainly one of them will participate in the making of the new album.

in 200507, Taehyung, rm and jhope hosted a youtube reside the place they revealed Taehyung’s position and duty for the new album.

Taehyung is incharge of the visible director of the album.

[Article]Kmedia reported that BTS V revealed himself to be Visual Director of the New Album & took incharge of capturing, Idea & styling of the album. He desires to present a pure feeling to the album & members displaying their actual self.

In the reside, Taehyung talked about the theme he will go by for the album, gave a common thought about his imaginative and prescient;he mentioned he needed the jacket images to depict the feeling as if the members have been on a trip.

200507 Taehyung mentioned that he needed to do one thing completely different since till now they’ve achieved it professionally in a excessive class means however this time tae desires so as to add some candid pictures, humorous ones and in addition of different members taking photos (he mentioned they need to give movie cameras to — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) Might 7, 2020

V confirmed his pleasure about his activity emphasizing how he has too many concepts and that is laborious to deliver all of them to life.

[TRANS] 200507 Taehyung-Hoseok-Namjoon Youtube Stay 🐯: Personally, there’s one thing I actually need to do this time. Our earlier ones have been very severe as a result of ideas have been very outlined. We had these equipment, ears stretched, wore wings +

At the announcement of V’s position; Military confirmed their pleasure declaring that BTS V has confirmed his curiosity earlier than in including his personal particulars and aesthetics to his personal look in mvs or photoshoots

KIM TAEHYUNG SAID HE THOUGHT ABOUT THE TATTOO HIMSELF AND JUST ASKED THE VISUAL DIRECTOR UHHHMM HIS MIND pic.twitter.com/0tAmvRKT99 — ƙʑ⁷⭐🎓 (@btseoulmates) February 25, 2020

Military cheered for V for his mission, praised his sensible and artistic thoughts. We will not wait for the album already.

taehyung as a visible director is a genius transfer. tae has such an eye fixed for element and aesthetic and his thoughts works so exterior the field and he undoubtedly is a pure born artist. he’s the greatest for the job and he is aware of precisely what he’s doing and that’s so fucking admirable — ana #IUxSUGA (@gothymk) Might 7, 2020