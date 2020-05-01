BTS’s V becomes the first Korean soloist with three original songs over 65M streams on SoundCloud.

In 2019, BTS’s member V was topped as the most-streamed Korean soloist on SoundCloud. Half manner into 2020, V has set numerous new data on the platform.

The multi-talented idol has conquered the majority of the high ten most-streamed BTS tracks on SoundCloud. With 5 entries, V attributes a complete of 414.5 million streams, entitling 67% of the streams of the high ten most-popular tracks by BTS to his identify.

• Surroundings – 180.5M

• Winter Bear – 116.2M

• Four O’Clock ft RM – 65.1M

• Hug Me (Cowl) ft J-Hope – 27.3M

• Somebody Like You (Cowl) – 26.1M

Notably, V additionally holds the file as the first and solely Korean soloist to have three original tracks: Surroundings, Winter Bear, and Four O’Clock surpass over 65 million streams on the platform.

RECORD: Kim Taehyung is the First and Solely Korean soloist to have have 3 original songs with greater than 65 million streams on SoundCloud 🎉 V occupies 5 positions in the Prime 10 most listened BTS tracks (songs and covers), with 67% of its whole streams! 🎧 https://t.co/VcHBYdU1ez pic.twitter.com/XlBwBmuAfi — BTS V Union 🌎 (@BTSV_UNION) April 30, 2020

In a brief span of time, V has grow to be one in every of the most acclaimed and beloved artists on the platform.

In early 2019, V’s first solo composition, “Surroundings” broke the SoundCloud file of surpassing 100 million streams in the shortest period of time. The track at the moment ranks in the high ten most-streamed songs in the historical past of SoundCloud as nicely. The audio model of V’s first English track: “Winter Bear” has additionally had a outstanding journey on the charts of SoundCloud since its launch in Mid-2019. Furthermore, V’s 2017 launch: “4 O’Clock” that includes RM is steadily making its strategy to the 100 million membership as nicely.

Along with his original songs, V’s cowl songs: “Hug Me ft J-Hope” and “Somebody Like You” are additionally receiving eager love from the followers as they climb up on the listing of BTS’s most-loved tracks on the platform.

Many followers, in addition to the media, have credited the success of V’s solo tracks to his ability as a composer who effortlessly channels his artistry into therapeutic music. V’s songs are sometimes described as “a heat hug” and “soul-soothing” resulting from his means to maneuver the audiences with his soulful voice, honest lyrics and comforting melodies.

With V continuously teasing the followers with snippets of potential new tracks, followers are eagerly ready to see what extra he has in retailer and the data he’ll attain in the second half of 2020.