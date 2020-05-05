BTS’s SUGA says he listens to his collaboration song with IU a lot because he likes it

BTS’s SUGA drew consideration after speaking about his collaboration song with IU.

On Could 2nd, SUGA held a V Reside audio broadcast ‘DJ SUGA’s Honey FM FM 07.13′ the place he revealed some behind the scenes tales whereas making the song, titled “Eight”. RM, who was a visitor on the printed, said: “I listened to it. It is actually good. That is a excellent song to play whereas driving.” SUGA agreed, stating: “The method of constructing it went actually easily. I produced the beat and despatched it and the melody got here very simply after. After making it, I am listening to it typically. I often do not hear to my songs fairly often after I ship them. That is because there are such a lot of issues I need to make higher.”

Each RM and SUGA’s praises for the song have led to extra anticipation for the upcoming observe, which is due to drop in a couple of days! Keep tuned for the Could sixth launch date.