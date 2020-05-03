BTS’s Jungkook broke the record for the fastest twitter video to reach 1 M views of all the time in only 14 minutes.

BTS member Jungkook not too long ago broke the web when he posted a video exhibiting his exhibiting his boxing expertise. Followers rejoiced and beloved Jugnkook’s video immensely.

Jungkook broke the record for the fastest twitter video to get 1 million views this 12 months in simply 14 minutes.

Jungkook broke the record for the fastest twitter video to get 1 million views this 12 months in simply 14 minutes 🥰 Congratulations Jungkook! pic.twitter.com/I8i757b2YX — Jungkook Charts ✌🏻 My time 시차 (@JungkookCharts2) April 23, 2020

This record broke his earlier different record. Certainly, Jungkook’s video posted on BTS account on his birthday (01/09/2019) surpassed 1.5M views in 19minutes, and a couple of.2M in 30minutes. The Fundamental Vocalist held till then the world record of the fastest video on Twitter to obtain this.

[INFO] Jungkook’s video posted on @BTS_twt on his birthday (01/09/2019) surpassed 1.5M views in 19minutes, and a couple of.2M in 30minutes. It most likely holds the world record of the fastest video on Twitter to obtain this. #JUNGKOOK #방탄소년단정국 #JK #정국 #전정국 #ジョングク pic.twitter.com/iKluurD9NB — MagicStar_JK (@MagicStarJK) April 19, 2020

This reveals the big recognition of Jungkook on social media.That is the sort of engagement that’s very a lot desired in the leisure trade.