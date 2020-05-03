BTS’s Jungkook broke the record for the fastest twitter video to reach 1 M views of all the time in only 14 minutes.

BTS member Jungkook not too long ago broke the web when he posted a video exhibiting his exhibiting his boxing expertise. Followers rejoiced and beloved Jugnkook’s video immensely.
Jungkook broke the record for the fastest twitter video to get 1 million views this 12 months in simply 14 minutes.
This record broke his earlier different record. Certainly, Jungkook’s video posted on BTS account on his birthday (01/09/2019) surpassed 1.5M views in 19minutes, and a couple of.2M in 30minutes. The Fundamental Vocalist held till then the world record of the fastest video on Twitter to obtain this.
This reveals the big recognition of Jungkook on social media.That is the sort of engagement that’s very a lot desired in the leisure trade.
