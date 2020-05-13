BTS’s Jin transfers ownership of his 4.2 billion KRW ($3.4 million) Hannam THE HILL apartment to his parents

BTS’s Jin has gifted his parents an costly residence valued at 4.2 billion KRW (3.four million USD).

The favored star owned an apartment with his parents on the luxurious Hannam THE HILL. In accordance to Biz Korea, on April 27th, Jin transferred his remaining 35% ownership of the apartment to his mom and father, at 17% and 18% respectively.

Jin bought his first 57m² (614 sq. ft) residence at Hannam THE HILL again in July 2018 for 1.87 Billion KRW ($1.52 million). He bought it and in July 2019 he bought a bigger 233m² (2,508 sq. ft) residence at Hannam THE HILL.

Many well-known celebrities are recognized to dwell at Hannam the Hill, comparable to Lee Seung Chul, Han Hyo Joo, and Choo Ja Hyun.