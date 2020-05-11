BTS’s Jimin named male celebrity ‘most likely to smell like flowers even after 3 days without showering’

Jimin simply discovered himself voted #1 for fairly an uncommon survey!

On Might 9 KST, the BTS member was voted “the male celebrity that appears like they’d smell like flowers even after three days without showering.”

The survey was held from Might 3 by means of Might 9 on ‘Thrilling DC,’ a fan website run by Korean neighborhood portal website DC Inside and entertainment-related trending analysis firm Mycelebs. Out of the 9,122 Korean followers who participated within the survey, 4,288 (47%) voted for Jimin.

In the meantime, second place went to actor Park Bo Gum with 3,042 votes (33%), and third place went to actor Kim Soo Hyun with 1,183 votes (13%). Different nominated celebrities included fourth place’s Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO and fifth place’s Minhyun of NU’EST.

In the meantime, Jimin and the remainder of BTS are presently gearing up to launch their fourth Japanese full-length album on July 15, entitled ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey.’