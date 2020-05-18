BTS’s J-Hope commemorates 40th anniversary of Gwangju Uprising with fans around the world

BTS took to international online fan group WeVerse to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising and honor the a whole lot of lives misplaced. The historic motion holds explicit significance to the group as member J-Hope was born and raised in Gwangju.

On Could 18 KST, the company uploaded a message to BTS fans, writing, “Our Hobi’s hometown, Gwangju” and including the hashtags ‘Memorial Gwangju,’ ‘Memorial 518,’ and ‘518 Democratization Motion.’ A picture of a black ribbon, which signifies mourning and condolences, was shared with the message.

In the meantime, J-Hope is well-known to be from Gwangju, and even wrote lyrics in reference to the Gwangju Uprising in BTS’s 2015 track “Ma Metropolis.”