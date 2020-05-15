NEWS

BTS V’s solo “Singularity” enjoys global popularity even after 2 years of its release at it ranks at #5 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

May 15, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read


Singularity of the Neo-soul style that’s exhausting to search out in Kpop continues to be proving its sizzling popularity 2 years after its release by rating at #5 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Singularity was additionally ranked as a High Vendor in each Amazon’s Digital Music Greatest Vendor and Worldwide Greatest Vendor Songs Lists. 

Singularity is a timeless masterpiece, the most critically acclaimed track. V’s Singularity solo phases are at all times the spotlight of each live performance additionally was picked by kmedia as the spotlight of the remaining Love Your self Tour.

The track nonetheless one of the most original excellent track in the complete BTS discography.

 

READ  ‘Dangerous Boys For Life’ To Seize $40M+ Over MLK Holiday – Box Office Forecast

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.