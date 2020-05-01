BTS V’s “Singularity” goes viral among locals as he proves to be the Ultimate Stan Attractor once again

BTS V‘s music ‘Singularity’ is one in all the most critically acclaimed BTS songs of all time.

V’s solo “Singularity” nonetheless continues to go viral among locals and captivate new stans even after nearly 2 years of its launch, no marvel why followers name it ‘an evergreen music’, ‘A music launched earlier than its time’.

Even right now, the iconic music quickly went viral among quite a few locals after a fan randomly dropped a ‘Singularity’ fancam below a neighborhood’s tweet.

Aye Hol up… i don’t usually look after international music however this… this slaps https://t.co/glcZc8PBZv — Consciousness Earlier than Coochie (@Ihatethisshitxx) April 30, 2020

So thissss is why the ladies are Kpop stans?!? It makes a lot sense now, that music bout groovy dennabitch — Jaléah. (@laynapri) April 30, 2020

Okay! Clean than a mf. If that is Kpop signal me tf up! pic.twitter.com/HIep27IRe2 — 𝕄𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕒𝕝🔮 (@sadieC137) April 30, 2020

Licensed toe tapper. Don’t know wtf he’s saying however including this shit to my “Getting Freaky” Combine. — 𝕄𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕒𝕝🔮 (@sadieC137) April 30, 2020

can’t imagine I’m really about to add a BTS music to my playlist. https://t.co/hp3YCvOPLi — 🦥 (@jaysarchives) April 30, 2020

I would like the title of this artist 😭 — Kenny🖤 (@aubreyxken) April 30, 2020

Track? — Fluffi Hendrix 🍑 (@jassihendrix) April 30, 2020

Jesus I really like this music. — Deja Noel (@DejaNoel17) April 30, 2020

[INFO] A singularity fancam has gone viral amongst locals. It’s garnering consideration and a number of other praises from non-fans with everybody speeding to discover out the artist and music in query, on this case Kim Taehyung and Singularity. #Taehyung #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WB18pl0Mvu — Tae Print (@thetaeprint2) Could 1, 2020

Searches of ‘Singularity’ have reached peak 100 a number of instances in the previous few hours in US as nicely as worldwide after the music quickly went viral among locals 🔥🔥

Kim Taehyung influence 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DGUrOsLdXE — BTS V / 방탄소년단 뷔 – UPDATE ACCOUNT ~ ᵖʳᵒᵈ ᵛ (@DAEGUBOY___TWT) Could 1, 2020

singularity fancam: locals: we love her give us extra pic.twitter.com/4CFr6w29r2 — giu (nsfr) (@yeontaegipop) April 30, 2020

Since singularity 2nd anniversary in few days,let’s keep in mind that:

-brought so many consideration frm music crucial

-legendary solo stage w his phenomenal efficiency

-locals are in love w his R&B soul vibes&nonetheless handle to catch their consideration pic.twitter.com/DnRylUyiLS — ᵀᵉᵗᵉ | Taehyung’s defender squad (@sweetnightete) April 30, 2020

singularity is larger than kpop, the energy she has in unmatched. the influence she has on locals >>> — machi ᵏᵗʰ¹ (nsfr) (@wintersweettete) April 30, 2020

and all of those are locals…. precisely precisely pic.twitter.com/wParTffquK — ✿⁷ (@vkreaI) April 30, 2020

wait the locals are loving this… so if we wanna promote bts we’ve got to begin with singularity https://t.co/MILxRgkH4I — m⁷ (@cuItgi) April 30, 2020

V has all the time been titled as the “Ultimate Stan Attractor” by the media and netizens due to his dazzling skill to fascinate and appeal to new followers and music lovers not solely by his charming visuals but additionally his abilities, skills, and persona; he has confirmed to have contributed many followers to the International Icon BTS.