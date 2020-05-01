NEWS

BTS V’s “Singularity” goes viral among locals as he proves to be the Ultimate Stan Attractor once again

May 1, 2020
BTS V‘s music ‘Singularity’ is one in all the most critically acclaimed BTS songs of all time.

V’s solo “Singularity”  nonetheless continues to go viral among locals and captivate new stans even after nearly 2 years of its launch, no marvel why followers name it ‘an evergreen music’, ‘A music launched earlier than its time’.

Even right now, the iconic music quickly went viral among quite a few locals after a fan randomly dropped a ‘Singularity’ fancam below a neighborhood’s tweet.

 V has all the time been titled as the “Ultimate Stan Attractor” by the media and netizens due to his dazzling skill to fascinate and appeal to new followers and music lovers not solely by his charming visuals but additionally his abilities, skills, and persona; he has confirmed to have contributed many followers to the International Icon BTS. 

