BTS’ V’s hit solo track “Singularity” bags another incredible record.

BTS’s V solo track: “Intro: Singularity” from BTS’s award-winning album “Love Your self: Tear” has been on a record-breaking spree since its launch in Could 2018.

The music video of “Singularity” recorded a surprising viewership of 12.four million in its first 24 hours. Within the span of two years, the music video has garnered over 136 million views, changing into one of many most-watched BTS intros on YouTube.

The audio model of the tune has additionally been steadily reaching new heights on main streaming platforms. As of as we speak, Singularity has surpassed over 110 million streams on Spotify marking V because the fourth Korean solo artist to attain this milestone. V’s Singularity presently holds the file as the one solo tune of BTS to surpass over 110 million streams on each YouTube and Spotify.

Furthermore, the tune proved its ever-growing recognition by rating at #5 on Billboard’s Digital Track Gross sales Chart and topping Amazon’s best-seller checklist for Worldwide Music and Digital Music on its second anniversary.

Singularity is considered one of BTS’s most critically acclaimed songs by followers and international media. Apart from being talked about on numerous “better of 2018” year-end lists by famend western music critics, the reside efficiency of Singularity is famous as top-of-the-line solo performances by a BTS member. V stole hearts of followers, non-fans in addition to critics as his entrancing efficiency of Singularity was talked about as one of many prime highlights of BTS’s live performance and gained him the nickname of “Black Swan” from the Korean media.