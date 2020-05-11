BTS V’s ‘Boy With Luv’ FanCam remains the most viewed FanCam of all time as it sets a new record surpassing 120 Million views on YouTube

BTS V’s ‘Boy With Luv‘ FanCam ( Mnet Official ) has surpassed 120 Million views on YouTube making it the first fancam to succeed in this milestone. This fancam remains the most viewed and most preferred fancam of all time.

‘King of FanCams’ V holds a handful of data together with his fancams :

– M2 ‘Boy With Luv’ FanCam is the most viewed (120,430,998 views) and most preferred fancam of all time (806okay likes).

– M2 ‘Boy With Luv’ fancam additionally received a Fancam Daesang Awards.

– Quickest fancam to succeed in 100 million views (in a span of 10 months) .

– M2 ON FanCam is the most viewed fancam of 2020 up to now.

– The very best quantity of fancams (12) in the listing of 100 most viewed FanCams of all time.

-Ranked as the Most Fashionable Video of 2019 on Naver TV.

– Most watched idol fancam on YouTube and Fb in 2019.

BTS V’s fancams are watched by tens of millions of individuals together with rookie idols and plenty of locals, that is the cause why he’s known as Idol of Idols and Rookie’s Bible.