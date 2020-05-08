BTS V wins the title of ‘The Most Handsome Man in The World 2020’

Well-liked YouTube media ‘Prime10World’ ranked BTS V as No. 1 in the checklist of ‘Prime 10 Most Handsome Males in 2020’.
‘Prime10World’ is a well known rating channel on YouTube with over 300okay subscribers that selects the prime 10 in numerous fields yearly.
V topped the checklist by beating well-known worldwide Hollywood stars and artists like Zayn Malik, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, and Robert Pattinson.
Not surprisingly, this isn’t the solely visible title that V has ever received :
• Ranked #1 in ‘100 Asian Heartthrobs” which is chosen yearly by “Starmometer” for the third consecutive yr coming into into ‘The Corridor Of Fame’ .
• Titled #1 most good-looking by YouTube media “All In One” .
• Declared #1 by the American movie, TC Candler’s the ‘Most good-looking face of 2017’ .
• ‘Prime 20 most lovely males in the world’ by Bulgarian ladies web site Dama.bg.
• ‘Most good-looking man in the world 2018’ by Well-known STAR 101 .
• ‘Most Handsome Man 2018’ by international leisure web site .
• ‘2018 world’s most tasty’ by international media vivid facet and so forth .
That is why V has been named ” The Visible Consultant Of Kpop ” by Korean Media. Not solely his beautiful eye-catching visuals, but in addition his deep husky enticing vocals and distinctive facial expressions are the components that make V particular in the Kpop business.
