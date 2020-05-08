BTS V wins the title of ‘The Most Handsome Man in The World 2020’

Well-liked YouTube media ‘Prime10World’ ranked BTS V as No. 1 in the checklist of ‘Prime 10 Most Handsome Males in 2020’.

‘Prime10World’ is a well known rating channel on YouTube with over 300okay subscribers that selects the prime 10 in numerous fields yearly.

V topped the checklist by beating well-known worldwide Hollywood stars and artists like Zayn Malik, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, and Robert Pattinson.

The Greek TV program #StarKouKou talked about @BTS_twt’s achievements and that it is extremely honorable that they may take part at Commencement occasion with @BarackObama @ladygaga and extra. Additionally they referred to BTS Kim Taehyung, who received the title of the most good-looking man in the world!+ pic.twitter.com/DyoWZ3dpOM — Michaela Manolaki⁷ 💜~ #𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 (@MichaelaVasso) Could 6, 2020

[INFO]MBC Information reported about BTS V profitable the title of World’s Most Handsome Man in 2020 by beating well-known Hollywood stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth & Robert Pattinson.

“V is acknowledged not just for his look but in addition for his means as a singer. One of the issue+ pic.twitter.com/DZC1Sa9lIv — Taehyung Information(busy) (@KTH_Facts) Could 6, 2020

Looking out ‘ethereal magnificence’ on Google outcomes in photos of V

[INFO] Korea Dispatch has reported about Kim Taehyung grow to be “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2020” by Prime10 World. “BTS V, Surpassing U.S Actors, and turning into the World’s No. 1 good-looking” Please faucet like ❤️, share ↪️, and go away optimistic remark 💬 📎 https://t.co/icJZVCHPiu pic.twitter.com/kLcJmmtg39 — KTH SOLD OUT (@KTHSOLDOUT) Could 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, this isn’t the solely visible title that V has ever received :

• Ranked #1 in ‘100 Asian Heartthrobs” which is chosen yearly by “Starmometer” for the third consecutive yr coming into into ‘The Corridor Of Fame’ .

• Titled #1 most good-looking by YouTube media “All In One” .

• Declared #1 by the American movie, TC Candler’s the ‘Most good-looking face of 2017’ .

• ‘Prime 20 most lovely males in the world’ by Bulgarian ladies web site Dama.bg.

• ‘Most good-looking man in the world 2018’ by Well-known STAR 101 .

• ‘Most Handsome Man 2018’ by international leisure web site .

• ‘2018 world’s most tasty’ by international media vivid facet and so forth .

That is why V has been named ” The Visible Consultant Of Kpop ” by Korean Media. Not solely his beautiful eye-catching visuals, but in addition his deep husky enticing vocals and distinctive facial expressions are the components that make V particular in the Kpop business.