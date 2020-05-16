BTS V remains the most popular Korean Celebrity in Japan for four consecutive months

BTS V remains the most popular Korean Celebrity in Japan for four months in a row as he ranked #6 in Japan’s Twipple “Celebrity Rank” because of the whole information collected from January to April 2020. V can also be the solely Overseas Celebrity in the prime 10.
“Twipple Rankings”is the most vital indicator of recognition scale in Japan that analyzes the movie star mentions and ranks them in accordance with month-to-month information.
V‘s rank in the ‘Celebrity Rankings’ of Twipple : #12 in January,
#8 in February,
#9 in March,
& #7 in April .
V is ranked the highest amongst Korean Artists in addition to highest amongst Overseas Stars.
V is additionally the solely Overseas Artist to have a complete of over 560ok Tweets inside 4 months.
It’s not unusual for V to take the prime spots in the Japan Celebrity Rankings. V’s actual title ‘Taehyung’ is the most popular subject on ‘Tsulan.jp’, a web site that monitored Twitter mentions of celebrities throughout the time BTS’s live performance was broadcast dwell on Japan’s Nippon TV (NTV) in July of final 12 months. V topped that record additionally. After a fan assembly in Japan on December 31, 2019, he was ranked #1 in real-time at the time of V-Stay broadcast, in addition to #1 on the 30th, his birthday.
After the broadcasting of the comeback on February 27th February of this 12 months (Mnet Countdown), ‘Taetae’ appeared #1 in real-time on Twipple.”
Okay-media has named Japan’s music market as “TaeTaeLand” which is the second largest in the world, accounting for the largest portion of Okay-pop’s abroad income. BTS-related merchandise are amongst the best-selling merchandise, whereas V associated ones are at all times bought out quickest.
The e-book carried by V ranked first in the “Recognition Rating” in the Amazon Japan e-book class someday after the pre-sale, bringing out of inventory in six main online bookstores.
Therefore, the affect of V in Japan will be estimated !!
Add Comment