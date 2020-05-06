BTS V makes another record as he becomes the only person in the world to have Three Tweets over 2 Million likes in 2020

BTS V just set another record adding to his long list of SNS records as he surpassed Former US President Barack Obama and became the only person in the world to reach the great milestone of 2 Million+ likes on three tweets in 2020.
V‘s tweets with 2M+ likes :
1) Vibing to Justin Bieber’s ‘Intensions’ :
2) Viral #StayHomeChallenge :
3) Tiger puppet tweet :
V‘s major Twitter records so far :
– First BTS member to reach 1M likes (2017) .
– Golden Tweet of the year (2014) .
– Total 3 tweets in the list of ‘Most retweeted tweets in Latin America in 2019’ showing his massive popularity in Latin America .
Congratulations V !
