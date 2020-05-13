BTS V helps “Pubg” and Singer Conan Gray spike on Google Trends

@winterVerry1230

The identify of BTS V is now acquainted within the trending matters, this time thought, his recognition reached these round him, proving his affect and impression as soon as once more, by making individuals (or video games on this case) associated to him, develop into a trending subject, too.

For instance, after paying with ARMYs the online sport “PUBG”, the google searches for the sport spiked at 100% on Might 6th at 11:00 PM (CST), each in the US and Worlwide.

Each the associated subject and queries for PUBG included the BTS’s singer.

Not solely that, however after a twitter interplay with the American Singer Conan Gray on Might 8th, the google seek for the singer additionally hit a peak at 100% at 10:00PM (CST) simply minutes after V’s reply.

Most of Conan Gray’s associated matters and queries have been about BTS and V, Kim Taehyung.

Not solely that, however Conan additionally grew to become a trending subject on twitter.

The google searches for V’s actual identify Taehyung have been peaking to 100% all through the week.