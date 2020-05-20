BTS V gets featured on a new Russian song along with American Actress Zendaya, showing his unmatched popularity in Russia with #1 Largest Solo Fanclub

BTS V along with well-known Hollywood Superstar Zendaya, has been featured in a new song launched by the favored Russian group, Frendzona (Френдзона).
Frendzona’s feminine member, Perhaps Child, posted a video introducing the new song known as ‘КРАШ-ТЕСТ‘ (Crash Take a look at) to Tiktok.
Frendzona is a Russian pop duo who debuted in 2018 and is on the highest 40 charts of Russian celebrities. They’re thought-about as new technology rising stars in Russia with over 1.06M subscribers on YouTube. Their songs reached 76.5M complete impressions, 1.9M upvotes and their highest charting place is #2.
The lyrics of the new song launched by them embrace “I‘m not Zendaya however you ain’t Taehyung !”
Zendaya Coleman is a world actress, thought-about as the most popular type icon in Hollywood, additionally known as the position mannequin for younger women. Mayby Child additionally confirmed her love for Zendaya in addition to BTS V by importing V’s photographs on Tiktok’s viral Horny Again Problem.
The Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Tourism introduced the survey of the ‘2019 Nationwide Picture of Korea’ on the 4th of final month. The nation with the very best optimistic ranking was Russia, with 94.8% responding positively to Korea. As a optimistic picture issue, Korean pop music (Okay-pop), motion pictures, and standard tradition have been the very best. The Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities and Welfare mentioned, “It appears that evidently the Korean Wave has contributed tremendously to the formation of a optimistic nationwide picture.”
BTS is taking the lead in enhancing the nationwide picture in Russia, though there may be little exercise. In response to Korean Media, notably, member V is acknowledged as ‘the consultant of Okay-pop’ so his actual title seems in the lyrics of native songs.
Russia is a nation the place particular person fan golf equipment are lively, and Okay-pop followers have joined the Okay-pop neighborhood by means of Russia’s largest social community, Vkontakte (VK), and are actively engaged in mutual change actions. VK boasts 590 million customers. Expensive Zone, the biggest Okay-pop neighborhood based mostly on VK, publicizes the Okay-pop fan membership standing each month.
In response to the Deer Zone Rating (http://deerzone.org/prime100 ), as of Might, BTS is the most well-liked group in Russia with roughly 480,000 fan membership members. As a exceptional matter, V ranked 4th with a complete of 180,000 fan membership members in the general rating of teams and people, and the month-to-month improve in membership was the very best amongst particular person artists.
Russia’s consultant of Okay-pop V is certainly showing his overwhelming popularity not solely in Korea, globally as effectively.
