BTS’ V becomes the only BTS member to enter the Top 100 of the “Super Topic” list on Weibo, China.

May 4, 2020
Cheena Khanna
BTS’ V has as soon as once more confirmed his reputation in China by turning into the only BTS member to rank in the Top 100 of the “Tremendous Subject” list on Weibo.

“Tremendous Subject” on Weibo, the largest social networking platform in China displays the reputation of the artist by rating the engagements obtained by the artists. V obtained larger factors than BTS and stays as the hottest member in China.

The Top 100 list can also be recognized to be a tough list to enter and preserve longevity. Nonetheless, V has confirmed his ever-growing reputation by being one of the hottest subjects in the nation. 

Ever since debut, V has retained his title as the “Quantity #1 Idol in China.”

