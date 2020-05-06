BTS to perform and speak at YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 graduates alongside the Obamas, Lady Gaga, and more

BTS will probably be collaborating in YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony ‘Pricey Class of 2020’.

In gentle of the Coronavirus pandemic, YouTube is internet hosting a particular ceremony for 2020 graduates who will probably be unable to attend their graduations. The ceremony will characteristic graduation speeches from BTS, The Obamas (Barack and Michelle), Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai. BTS may even be performing at the virtual grad-night after social gathering.

The occasion premieres on June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s [email protected] website. Are you excited to attend a virtual graduation ceremony that BTS is part of?