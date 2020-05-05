BTS to collaborate with jewelry brand ‘STONEHENgE’ for a special necklace

BTS will probably be working with the Korean jewelry brand ‘STONEHENgE‘ for a special mission.

They will be launching the ‘Second of Gentle‘ mission with the ‘Delivery’, ‘Future’, and the ‘Coexist’ collection. The message that they need to relay with the jewelry line is for everybody to discover their particular person worth and shine by means of society.

The ‘Second of LIght’ collection will probably be offered beginning on Might 18th by means of WeVerse in addition to the mission’s official homepage, which will be discovered right here.