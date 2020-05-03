NEWS

BTS’ Jungkook releases a beautiful rendition of Lauv’s ‘Never Not’

May 3, 2020
Cheena Khanna
BTS’ Jungkook melts the followers’ hearts with a beautiful rendition of Lauv‘s “By no means Not“! 

On Could three round three AM KST, the gifted idol posted a particular deal with for followers on the group’s official Twitter account. Jungkook reveals off his beautiful vocal in his rendition of the favored ballad music. Followers are loving this surprising present, and are excited to see extra of Jungkook on social media.

Take a look at the clip beneath! How do you want his singing voice? 

