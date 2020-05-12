BTS’ Jungkook makes a world record as the only individual with 5 tweets over 2 million likes on Twitter

BTS’ Jungkook isn’t any stranger to creating and breaking data. His latest Twitter put up overlaying ‘By no means Not’ went viral and have become the quickest tweet by a korean artist to achieve 2 Million likes. The social media King makes a world record as the only individual in the world to have 5 Tweets with 2 Million likes.

Take a take a look at which 5 of them are under!

BTS’s predominant vocalist and youngest member, Jungkook, posted a video of him overlaying ‘By no means Not’ by Lauv onto the group’s Twitter web page and it was watched a million occasions in ten minutes, breaking the record on Twitter.

By no means Not 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ag9oUTJvrN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) Could 2, 2020

One other tweet was when he had uploaded selfies of him sporting glasses.

Shifting on, it additionally appeared like ARMY actually adore it when he had lower his hair!

Throughout his 23rd birthday (Korean age), JungKook had uploaded a selfie thanking ARMY with a snippet of his self produced track, “Decalcomania”.

After all, one in every of the ‘legendary’ movies which JungKook had uploaded. The principle vocalist of the group created his personal Billie Eilish’s ‘Dangerous Man’ video.

So these are the 5 tweets which can be amongst the Prime tweets with the most engagement. This isn’t stunning contemplating that Jeon Jungkook is a actual phenomenon !