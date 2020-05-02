NEWS

BTS’ Jungkook keeps dominating SNS by being the most searched kpop idol on Google and Youtube for the first quarter of 2020

May 2, 2020
Cheena Khanna
It’s established by now that BTS’ Jungkook is one of the most common artists on social media. BTS predominant vocalist has been largely inactive on Twitter and different platforms for the previous few months. Nevertheless, this hasn’t affected his title as the king of social media. Current figures revealed that Jungkook has been the most searched Kpop idol on Google and Youtube. Jungkook additionally holds the file for 2019. 

