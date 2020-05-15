NEWS

BTS Jungkook is crowned as ‘No.1 Generation 3 ‘All-round’ Kpop Idol’ by Vietnamese Media

May 15, 2020
He has each inspiring nice vocals & expert dance strikes on stage. With a powerful & highly effective voice, Jungkook takes on the position of the principle vocalist of the group. With agency bodily power & definitive dance strikes, he is the Lead Dancer of BTS. Due to this fact, he is all the time current within the dance breaks. Not solely good-looking, Jungkook is additionally beloved bc of his expertise as he can simply tackle the place of singing, dancing & rap within the group. Therefore he is named as No.1 Generation 3 ‘All-round’ Kpop Idol.

Checklist of High 5 No.1 Generation 3 ‘All-round’ Kpop Idol, in line with Vietnamese media:

  1. 1.Jungkook
  2. 2. Seulgi (Crimson Velvet)
  3. 3. D.O (EXO)
  4. 4. Rose (BLACKPINK)
  5. 5. Ong Seongwoo

