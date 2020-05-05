BTS Jimin was named after one of Stephane Christian’s eyewear after he wore their brand!

BTS Jimin‘s picture was noticed on a show for Stephane Christian eyewear on a retail store. The picture was shared by one of Jimin‘s followers on Twitter and instantly gained consideration as Jimin‘s title was noticed on the product label.

Stephane Christian isan eyewear model that pursue delicate design utilizing inventive sense and trend to show distinctive eyewear. Past a easy perform, the inventive design presents the nice dream with implausible magnificence and invariable particular values. The French stylish fashion mixed with fashionable and retro is one of an Stephane Christian‘s identification. Its personal emblem materialize the penrose triangle of the unattainable in actuality expresses time that by no means stops, limitless problem, and free creativeness. Its merchandise produced by the very best glasses engineers on this planet have the power to fulfill the wants of customers and sturdiness. Presently this model has over 24 shops in South Korea.



Jimin’s picture and title might be seen on the model product descriptions on their official web site.

Along with that, Stephane Christian additionally shared a number of Jimin‘s picture on their official Instagram. In one of their submit, they stated Jimin has an ideal smile.

View this submit on Instagram BTS Jimin!! In LYS in Bangkok with #stephanechristian LEAN SV 방콕에서도 빛나는 방탄소년단 #지민 ! #스테판크리스티앙 LEAN으로 더 빛납니다! #방탄소년단 #BTS #Jimin #지민 #LYSinBangkok #선글라스 #선글라스추천 #btsfashion #jiminsunglasses #sun shades #eyewear #안경 #방탄 #방탄콘서트 #防炭素年団 #防弹少年团 #BTSconcert #작은것들을위한시 #BoywitnLUV #BTScomback A submit shared by Stephane Christian 스테판크리스티앙 (@stephane_christian_) on Apr 7, 2019 at 9:23pm PDT

View this submit on Instagram Excellent BTS Jimin’s smile In LYS in Bangkok with #stephanechristian LEAN SV 자상하고 멋진남자 지민의 미소가 #ARMY 들의 마음을 설레게 하네요! #방탄소년단 #BTS #Jimin #지민 #lysinbangkok #선글라스 #선글라스추천 #스테판크리스티앙 #fashionbts #sun shades #eyewear #안경 #방탄 #방탄콘서트 #防炭素年団 #防弹少年团 #BTSconcert #페르소나 #Persona #Mikrokosmos #BTScomback A submit shared by Stephane Christian 스테판크리스티앙 (@stephane_christian_) on Apr 10, 2019 at 1:06am PDT

This nonetheless will not be the primary time Jimin‘s title being talked about by well-known eyewear model. Beforehand he offered out Light Monster glasses that he wore throughout 2019 Billboard Music Award. Shortly after that the eyewear model custom-made a number of merchandise and despatched them to Jimin as present. Apart from Light Monster, Manomos additionally shared rather a lot of Jimin‘s picture on their Instagram for carrying their model.

Light Monster Eyewear

Manomos Eyewear

View this submit on Instagram #manomos #john c1 with #방탄소년단 #BTS #지민 . BTS 지민이 23일 입국 공항패션으로 착용한 안경은 지민이 애정하는 ❤️ 마노모스 존입니다 ✨ 아래 계정을 눌러 마노모스 베스트제품을 홈페이지에서 확인해보세요. @manomos.official . #bts지민 #지민안경 #방탄소년단지민 #bts지민안경 #BTS공항패션 #방탄소년단패션 #동그리안경 #안경테추천 #안경추천 #남자안경추천 #20대안경추천 #30대안경추천 #안경그램 #마노모스존 #btscloset #btsclosets #btsjimin #jiminbts #btslook #btsfashion #btswear #jiminglasses #eyewear #eyewearfashions A submit shared by MANOMOS with star (@manomos.eyewear) on Feb 24, 2020 at 2:31am PST

View this submit on Instagram #manomos #john c1 with #bts #방탄소년단 #지민 . 귀여운 어플로 사진을 찍은 방탄 지민이 데일리로 자주 착용하는 안경은 마노모스 존입니다. . 이미 많은 셀럽들이 자주 착용하는 마노모스 존은 성별구분없이 캐주얼하면서 스타일리시하게 연출할 수 있는 패션안경입니다. . 아래 계정을 눌러 홈페이지에서 바로 확인해보세요. (1번 컬러는 3월 30일 입고예정입니다.) @manomos.official . #bts지민 #지민안경 #지민안경 #방탄소년단지민#bts지민안경 #BTS패션 #방탄소년단패션 #유니크안경 #안경테추천 #안경추천 #남자안경추천 #20대안경추천 #30대안경추천 #안경그램 #마노모스존 #btscloset #btsclosets #btsjimin #jiminbts #btslook #btsfashion #btswear #jiminglasses #eyewear #eyewearfashions A submit shared by MANOMOS with star (@manomos.eyewear) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:31pm PDT

View this submit on Instagram #manomos #sally c1 . . #2020 #GOLDEN DISC AWARDS #BTS #지민 #jimin #골든디스크어워즈 #마노모스 #샐리 착용 👓 . 세계적인 뮤지션 방탄소년단이 음반대상과 음원대상 수상🙏🏻 . . 공식온라인몰 www.manomos.com . #btscloset #btsclosets #goldendiscawards #btsjimin #jiminbts #mmajimin #jiminsexy #btsfashion #btslook #jimincloset #jiminsexy #btswear #jiminglasses #방탄소년단 #방탄소년단지민 #방탄지민안경 #지민안경 #방탄소년단패션 #안경브랜드 #방탄지민 #동그리안경 repost @celebdtalks @angeljiminx A submit shared by MANOMOS with star (@manomos.eyewear) on Jan 5, 2020 at 8:55pm PST

View this submit on Instagram #manomos John vs sally #👓 . . #글로벌아티스트 #BTS #지민 이 #sma #mma 뮤직어워드에서 착용한 댄디한 수트와 너무나 잘 어울리는 안경은 #마노모스 #john c1 & #sally c5 동그란 프레임이 너무도 귀여운 #베스트셀러 📌지금 바로 마노모스 공식온라인몰에서 만나보세요. . www.manomos.com . . #지민안경 #방탄소년단 #방탄소년단지민 #지민패션 #지민 #지민고양이 #품절임박 #bts #btsjimin #jimin #jiminbts #jiminsexy #jimincute #jiminstyle #jiminglasses #jiminfashion #jiminfashionstyle❤❤❤ #repost @pjmshiny @chlojimin @jiminie_is_a_mochiii A submit shared by MANOMOS with star (@manomos.eyewear) on Dec 3, 2019 at 1:50am PST

Take a look at some of the pictures Jimin carrying Stephane Christian‘s eyewear.