BTS Jimin takes the role of Music Project Manager for BTS upcoming album!

Natty is right here and able to slay together with her first MV teaser for her debut observe “NINETEEN”.

The gifted trainee is lastly gearing up for her long-awaited debut and the teasers are positively displaying that she’s able to make a robust first impression. Natty is seen dancing on a rooftop because the solar units because the video ends with an unique take heed to the hook of the track!

...