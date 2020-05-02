NEWS

BTS Jimin takes the role of Music Project Manager for BTS upcoming album!

May 2, 2020
Cheena Khanna
BTSbeforehand shared with their followers how they assigned every member with completely different process for their upcoming album. This time Jimin went on stay on YouTube and shared with followers that he has been assigned as the music challenge supervisor for their upcoming album.  Jimin mentioned throughout stay he’s incharge to compile and arranged each members’ opinions earlier than sending it to their firm.

