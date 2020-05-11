BTS Jimin officially became the fastest Korean act to surpassed 300M streams on Spotify!

BTS Jimin, the lead vocalist and the fundamental dancer in BTS proceed to shocked us together with his file breaking solo songs achievements on totally different music platforms. Lately he set one other file as he became the fastest Korean act to surpassed 300M streams on the Spotify. Other than turning into the fastest one, he’s additionally the first act to achieved this with b-side tracks. He now joined Psy to achieved this with lower than 5 songs. Jimin solo songs on Spotify are “Lie” (Wings, 2016), “Intro: Serendipity” (Love Your self: Her, 2017), “Serendipity Full Size Version” (Love Your self: Reply, 2018) and “Filter” (Map Of The Soul: 7, 2020). As well as to that, Jimin can be the first member in BTS to reached 300M from three totally different period.

Jimin has surpassed a cumulative of 300 million streams on Spotify 🎉 🎉 He’s the 2nd most streamed Korean soloist with lower than 5 songs on Spotify! Congratulations Jimin!#JiminSpotify300M#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/m3LRL0QktB — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) Could 9, 2020

Other than Spotify, Jimin can be at the moment the most stream Korean act on SoundCloud together with his solo track, “Promise“. Other than being the 4th most stream songs of all time, “Promise” additionally ranked #1 in SoundCloud’s All Music Style chart with 207M streams. SoundCloud is an open door for a few of the world world star and Jimin is a significant file holder in South Korea, proving his energy and impression as a soloist.

Congratulation to BTS Jimin for an additional nice achievements!